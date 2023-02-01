Leamy Hired for Mornings at WCBS-FM

Audacy has hired Anne Marie “Annie” Leamy to serve as a morning-drive co-host on its New York City classic hits powerhouse WCBS (101.1 FM). She will work alongside brand manager John Foxx on the new Foxx & Annie in the Morning, which will air weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

“Annie is no stranger to NYC radio, and I’m excited to welcome her back through the iconic WCBS-FM brand,” Foxx said in a statement on Wednesday. “Annie has the ability to relate and build a community of loyal fans instantly. She will bring a lot of energy, a deep skill set, and a ‘whatever it takes attitude’ that really sets her up for success in this role.”

“I’m not sure I have the right words to express my sincere excitement and joy about teaming up with John Foxx to rock the airwaves at WCBS-FM,” said Leamy. “John is someone I respect tremendously and is the biggest reason I took this leap. What a thrill to be on a station my late father adored. I’m incredibly grateful to all those who supported my roller coaster journey to this point. Huge thank you to John, Jim Ryan and Chris Oliviero for this incredible opportunity.”

Leamy comes to WCBS from iHeartMedia’s WRNQ (92.1 FM, Q92) in the Hudson Valley, but she’s no stranger to New York City: She was also heard on WPLJ (95.5 FM) for six years, where she co-hosted the station’s morning drive program there.