Beasley Promotes Rachel Pitts to Digital PD

Rachel Pitts has been promoted to the role of digital program director at Beasley Media’s Philadelphia radio cluster. She reports to Joe Bell, and will be responsible for overseeing digital content at five stations.

Pitts joins the Philadelphia group from a similar role at Beasley’s Tampa station cluster, where she worked for five years. Before that, she spent more than a decade working her way up the ladder, including roles at iHeart Media.

“One of Beasley’s goals for 2023 is growing our digital audience and Rachel has been one of the company’s top digital content leaders,” Justin Chase, Beasley Media’s Chief Content Officer, said on Wedneday. “She has helped to build a massive digital audience in Tampa, and we’re excited to watch her develop a similar strategy for our amazing Philadelphia digital brands.”

“I saw the difference Rachel made in Tampa and I’m confident she’ll do the same in Philly,” said Vice President and Market Manager Joe Bell. “Our digital content has exploded in recent months and look forward to Rachel leading the charge for continued growth.”