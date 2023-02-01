Recorded Future News’ technology podcast Click Here surpassed one million downloads and streams this week, achieving the milestone one year into the production of its show.

The show, which launched in February 2022, aims to untangle the often-obscure and complex world of digital infrastructure, cybersecurity and similar issues for a non-technical audience.

“Until recently, understanding cyber had been in the nice-to-know category,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement provided to Radio Ink on Wednesday. “Hackers, ransomware groups, and nation-side actors had targeted corporations and government agencies but had left the average citizen largely unscathed. Now, they are taking aim at the food supply, hospital networks and even our schools, which has meant that understanding cybersecurity has become a must-know proposition for any citizen of the world. “

The program has covered a number of intricate yet important topics, including the efforts of Iranian citizens to get around the country’s blockade of the Internet, a Ukrainian official’s mission to build a digital database to help families can search for loved ones in mass graves; and an unusual job interview involving a North Korean hacker.

“Click Here is addressing that need every week with a sound-rich narrative podcast that seeks to educate listeners by finding voices that tell stories from the front lines of the cyber battle and provide a visceral understanding of what is going on there,” the spokesperson continued.

The show is hosted by Dina Temple-Raston, who worked for NPR as an investigative correspondent prior to joining Recorded Future News. The podcast is part of The Record, a digital publication that covers the intersection of cybersecurity, technology and global affairs. Excerpts from the show have aired on PRI’s The World, Marketplace Morning Report and NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered.

Click Here is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify and other major podcast platforms. New episodes are released on Tuesdays.