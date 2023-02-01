CNN Audio Names Lickteig Executive Producer

Steve Lickteig has joined the network as the Executive Producer of podcast and audio content, managing production and strategy. Lickteig will report into Katie Hinman, CNN’s Vice President of Development.

Lickteig is the co-founder of Small Good Thing, a podcast consulting and development company. Prior to that, he was the Executive Producer of Podcasts and Audio for NBC News and MSNBC. He also spent three years running the Slate Podcast Network, overseeing 25 shows, including Slow Burn, Decoder Ring and Slate’s daily news podcast, What Next.

Before joining Slate, Lickteig was the Executive Producer of NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered where his team covered breaking news, politics and culture for more than 4 million listeners each week.

Lickteig began his audio career at NPR in 1997 as an overnight production assistant and went on to work for every show produced by NPR News. He also spent five years as the Executive Producer of The Bob Edwards Show on Sirius XM and has worked as a reporter, producer and anchor at several commercial and public radio stations around the country. He started his audio career as a DJ at KOFO-AM in Ottawa, KS, spinning the country hits.

Lickteig will be based in CNN’s Washington, D.C. bureau and starts his new role on February 6.