Andrew Giuliani Joins WABC in New York

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani, is joining Red Apple Media’s WABC (770 AM), the station announced on Monday.

Giuliani will work as a contributor for the station’s morning program, Sid & Friends in the Morning, hosted by Sid Rosenberg. He will also guest co-host Cats at Night from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., usually hosted by Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis.

“I’m happy to welcome Andrew to our WABC family,” said Catsimatidis. “After working in the White House and taking a run at the Governorship of New York, Andrew brings an insider’s perspective on national, state, and local political issues to WABC Radio and its listeners.”

“It’s an honor to be a part of the number one news-talk station in New York,” said Giuliani. “WABC Radio is a combination of its rich history and incredible rebirth. I’m excited to get on the air and connect with the WABC Radio listeners in New York and around the world.”