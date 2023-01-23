Tax Season is Here

Bloomberg Radio will offer affiliates a special series of daily tax tips for the 10 weeks leading up to mid-April. Key Networks is distributing the daily 30-second reports called Bloomberg Tax Tips. They will air February 6 through April 18.

Dennis Green, Chief Revenue Officer, Key Networks, said: “Whether we’re talking about music radio or news radio, listeners all have a common interest – their money. There’s no source better than Bloomberg to give them the information they need affecting their taxes – and ultimately their bank accounts.”