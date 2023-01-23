Former FCC Chair Wiley Gets Lifetime Achievement Award

Former FCC Chairman and Commissioner Richard E. Wiley will receive the Broadcasters Foundation 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award in March.

The award is bestowed upon an individual who has made significant and invaluable contributions in the radio and television industries. Wiley will receive his award during the Golden Mike Awards gala on March 6 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

“I am honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation,” Wiley said. “Since arriving at the FCC more than 50 years ago, and co-founding our DC law firm almost 40 years ago, it’s been a privilege to work with broadcasters on landmark innovations including the development of high-definition TV. I’m proud to be a part of this great industry’s evolution, and to support the Foundation’s mission of providing a critical safety net for members of the broadcast profession.”

“Dick’s commitment to fight for our industry in Washington has given broadcasters the opportunity to grow their business,” stated Scott Herman, Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “His strong belief in our industry has extended to his support of the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation to help those in our business who need it most. We are honored to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

For more information on the awards gala, or to reserve a seat or table, call 212-373-8250 or email [email protected].