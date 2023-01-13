Storic Launches New True Crime Podcast

Storic Media Podcast Networks has launched a new podcast that probes some of the most-heinous crimes committed in recent history.

The show, Code Name: Siren, is hosted by former British police detective Nina Hobson, who has investigated a wide range of crimes, including human trafficking, murder and money laundering.

“I’m very excited to share my story in its purest form,” said Hobson. “I want to be a voice for the unheard, and a fighter for justice, despite the consequences to myself.”

“We are very excited to be working with Nina,” Kristin Verbitsky, the head of Storic Media, said in a statement. “Storic focuses on telling great stories, and this show is nothing short of that. We are thrilled to have Nina as part of the Storic family.”

The first three episodes of the show were released on Thursday. The show will be distributed on YouTube and across all popular podcast platforms.