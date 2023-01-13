Hersholt Retires from KNWN, Calvert to Succeed

Long-time Seattle radio broadcaster Gregg Hersholt is retiring from Lotus Communications’ KNWN (1000 AM, 97.7 FM, Northwest NewsRadio) on Friday.

“Thank you to those who have listened along the way, and the many great people I have worked for,” Hersholt said in a statement. “I feel truly blessed.”

The retirement caps a five-decade broadcasting career, much of it spent in the Seattle market, where he once worked for KNWN (formerly KOMO) rival KIRO (710 AM, 97.3 FM).

“Gregg gave every story he covered the importance it deserved,” Rick Van Cise, the program director for KNWN, said in a statement.

Succeeding Hersholt in retirement will be Brian Calvert, who will serve as KNWN’s morning news co-host alongside Manda Factor.

“Brian’s engaging personality, news credibility and unique storytelling make him a great fit,” Van Cise said.

“It’s a thrill to be part of one of the best morning teams ever in radio as a reporter, and now an honor to co-host the broadcast,” Calvert said on Thursday. His first day as morning co-anchor will be Tuesday, January 17.