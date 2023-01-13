Grand Jury Revealed for New York Festivals Radio Awards

The New York Festivals Radio Awards has announced its grand jury panel for 2023.

The grand jury includes over 100 prominent radio industry executives from nearly two dozen countries across six continents.

The roster of companies our jurors represent include SiriusXM, BBC, Radio Mitre S.A., Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, HarperCollins Publishers UK, Radio-Canada Ohdio, Talkers Magazine, Accompany Studios, Bioneers, TBI Media, Penguin Random House UK, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, NASA/JPL, Radio City, New York Philharmonic, Radio New Zealand, CliffCentral, Southern Ocean Media, TBI Media Ltd, and Clare FM.

The New York Festival Radio Awards will be celebrated at the NYF Storytellers Gala on April 18 at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.