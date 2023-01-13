Salem Promote Massingill to Senior Director, Digital Sales

Salem Media Group has appointed Andy Massingill as its senior director of digital sales.

Massingill moves into the position after serving in a leadership with Salem for its western region.

“Over the past three years, Andy has led his team to unprecedented revenue heights. His leadership across the Western Region played a significant factor in Salem’s overall revenue growth,” Jon Latzer, the vice president and general manager of Salem, said on Thursday. “In addition to Andy’s leadership for the Western Region, Andy will work closely with Chris Gould, Senior Vice President National Programming and Ministry Relations and all our National Ministry partners to better leverage our digital assets, generating more time with our quality audience while delivering outstanding result.”

“The last three years have been an incredible journey with Salem and the Western Region,” Massingill said. I’m proud of our work, the work we will continue to do, and the relationships established across the board. I am very excited to work with Chris and our National Ministry partners, who are at the core fabric of what Salem stands for.”