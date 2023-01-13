Edison to Host Seminar on Gen Z Media Habits

Edison Research will host its first webinar of 2023, with a look at the media consumption habits of “Generation Z.”

The webinar will be held via the Zoom platform on Wednesday, January 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. It will focus largely on a study that was commissioned by the Public Radio Program Directors Association and presented at the annual PRPD conference that examined the media consumption and sharing habits of young consumers born after 1997.

The webinar will be hosted by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick and Senior Director Research Gabriel Soto. To register for the Zoom meeting, go HERE.