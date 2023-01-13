iHeartMedia’s podcast division is launching a new show that focuses on a school in Alabama and five of its students who had an impactful role in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

The show, Unreformed: The Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children, will be hosted by Josie Duffy Rice and takes an investigative look at the “modern-day slave plantation” that was rife with abuse and torture. It will also spotlight five Black students who escaped from the school in 1968.

“These girls were not the first children to run away from the institution, which everyone called Mt. Meigs,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement on Thursday. “Children tried to escape all the time, desperate to get away from a place described by many as a child’s prison. But this time was different. This time, a girl named Mary Stephens chose to tell someone her story. It was a decision that would change everything.”

Unreformed will feature the voices of survivors who — for the first time ever — will tell their stories about the school and the abuse that transpired there.

The program will debut on January 18 by iHeartPodcast. It will be available across all popular podcast platforms, including the iHeartRadio app.