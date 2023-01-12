Riismandel Joins Signal Hill as Chief Insight Officer

Signal Hill Insights says it has appointed Paul Riismandel as a senior partner and chief innovation officer for the audio research firm.

Riismandel joins from SiriusXM’s SXM Media, the advertising and sales division of SiriusXM Pandora, where he was in charge of advertising research for podcasts.

“I’m thrilled that Paul has agreed to join us as a senior partner,” Jeff Vidler, the president and founder of Signal Hill, said in a statement. “The podcast industry is hitting an inflexion point as more major brands are coming into the medium looking to understand how to best harness the power of podcasting. No one has Paul’s passion for finding research insights to move podcast advertising forward, and no one but Paul has the experience to make that happen.”

“I’m excited to take podcast research to the next level,” Riismandel said. “I’ve worked with Signal Hill as a client, and I know first-hand the expertise and acumen they bring to market. I’ve always thought of Signal Hill as the ‘Swiss Army Knife’ of podcast measurement, because of their innovative thinking and can-do approach to solving even the toughest analytic questions. In particular, I’m looking forward to developing a predictive performance model with Signal Hill that would advise advertisers and publishers on how to optimize their podcast strategy, even before launch.”

Riismandel has overseen hundreds of ad effectiveness studies for major brands that advertise in the podcast space, including direct-to-consumer services, consumer packaged goods, automotive and financial services.

Signal Hill Insights is an audio research firm with a core focus on brand lift studies for podcasts and radio, and survey-driven audience insights. Signal Hill partners with broadcasters, publishers and advertisers on custom research solutions for audio, including industry leaders like Acast, Cumulus (Westwood One), iHeartRadio, NPR, Pacific Content, SXM Media, and Triton Digital.