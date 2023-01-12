Westwood One to Broadcast All NFL Wildcard Games

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One will broadcast all six National Football League wild card playoff games during the NFL’s Super Wild Card Playoffs week, starting Saturday.

The weekend kicks off with a match-up between two West Coast rivals, the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, and ends with a much-anticipated game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

Westwood One will be the only radio network to broadcast all six wild card playoff games during the weekend, and will offer other playoff games and the Super Bowl between January and February.

The six wild card game aired on Westwood One stations include:

Seattle at San Francisco , Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

, Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Los Angeles (Chargers) at Jacksonville , Saturday at 8 p.m ET

, Saturday at 8 p.m ET Miami at Buffalo , Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

, Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET New York (Giants) at Minnesota , Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET

, Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET Baltimore at Cincinnati , Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

, Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Dallas at Tampa Bay, Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

In addition to Westwood One affiliate stations, the games will air live on SiriusXM satellite and streaming radio and stream on the NFL and NFL Plus apps.