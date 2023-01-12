Salem Media Extends Partnership with Triton

Salem Media Group has extended its partnership with Triton Digital, a leading provider of technology and services for broadcasters, digital audio and podcasts.

The extension builds on a partnership that dates back to 2012, when Salem tapped Triton to help it grow its audience, maximize revenue and streamline operations.

“We are proud to provide the technology solutions that enable Salem Media Group to improve the overall listening experience while maximizing inventory monetization and revenue,” said John Rosso, President and CEO, Triton Digital. “The fact that Salem Media Group has been a customer for over a decade is testament to our constant focus on delivering innovative solutions that advance streaming audio and podcast strategies while delivering unparalleled customer support.”

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Triton Digital, which has helped drive a significant increase in digital revenue while delivering our engaging content to our growing audience,” said David Santrella, the CEO of Salem Media Group. “We’re looking forward to this next chapter together, gaining increased visibility and a more comprehensive understanding of the behaviors and demographics of our audiences.”

Salem media uses various Triton Digital products to fulfill its business objectives, including the Omny Studio podcast management platform and Triton advertising Platform (TAP). Going forward, Salem will also utilize Podcast Metrics Demos Plus, a product that provides enhanced metrics for shows and episodes.