Preston Named CEO of KMFA Austin

Capitol Broadcasting’s classical radio station KMFA (89.5 FM) in Austin has appointed George Preston as its chief executive officer.

Preston will join the 56-year-old classical radio station at the end of the month, a station spokesperson said in a press release. At KMFA, Preston will be responsible for the overall strategic, operational, financial, and managerial leadership of the station.

He brings more than three decades of radio and not-for-profit organization experience to the position; he currently serves as the vice president of radio and general manager of Chicago’s WFMT (98.7 FM).

“George comes to us with exceptional experience leading a classical radio station,” said Soriya Estes, the board chair at KFMA. “One of KMFA’s central goals is to increase our community partnerships as a collaborator, both inside and outside the Austin arts community. He has a deep understanding of the classical music landscape and possesses the qualities needed to expand and engage our listening audience size and diversity in the coming years in Austin, Central Texas, and beyond.”

“The potential for growth at KMFA is unlimited,” Preston said on Thursday. “The station already has an impressive legacy in one of America’s great music capitals. The gorgeous facility, including the spectacular Draylen Mason Studio, and the dynamic and talented team of staff and board, have KMFA positioned to be a national leader in Classical Radio. I can’t wait to get started!”