Colorado Public Radio Launches ‘Terra Firma’ Podcast

Colorado Public Radio has launched a new short-form podcast called Terra Firma that couples ambient environmental sound with narrative reflections on nature.

The podcast will feature the stories of CMarie Fuhrman, a Colorado-born Indigenous poet and writer, along with outdoor sounds collected in public spaces by Jacob Job.

“I can’t wait for listeners to hear this beautiful and unusual podcast,” Brad Turner, executive producer of CPR’s podcasting and creative audio unit, the Audio Innovations Studio, said on Thursday. “CMarie and Jacob are both incredible artists whose work helps people feel a deeper connection to the outdoors and the natural world. I think listeners will find the episodes moving and thought-provoking.”

Each episode will be five to 10 minutes long, and will provide listeners with a brief escape into nature and mindfulness.

The show arrives on podcast platforms January 25. To stream the trailer, go HERE.