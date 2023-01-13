iHeart Promotes Two to Senior VP Sales Roles

iHeartMedia says it has promoted two executives to serve as the senior vice presidents of its sales divisions in two states.

Amy Leimbach has been named the regional senior vice president of sales for the newly-created greater Texas region, and Steve Earnhart has been appointed regional senior vice president of sales for the greater Arizona region.

The promotions take immediate effect, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

In their new roles, Leimbach and Earnhart will be responsible for driving client success, leading their sales management teams, working closely with sellers and growing revenue in their respective Regions – Leimbach in the greater Texas Region which includes Dallas, Austin and San Antonio reporting to Paul Corvino, region president; and Earnhart in the greater Arizona Region including Phoenix and Tucson reporting to Linda Little, region president.

“It’s rewarding when you can promote from within your organization,” said Scott Hopeck, the division president at iHeartMedia. “The strong track records of these leaders combined with their response to ongoing coaching and development have made these promotions easy decisions. I’m excited to see how Amy and Steve transform our organization with their creativity and their commitment to client success.”

Additionally, Breeanna Malik has been named the executive vice president of the unified partnership team at iHeartMedia. She will go from leading revenue development from the Metro Division to an Executive Vice President role with our nationwide Unified Partnerships group that uses marketing insights to drive performance for iHeartMedia’s largest partners. She will report to Michael Preacher, the president of unified partnerships.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Breeanna to executive leadership on our team,” Preacher said on Thursday. “Given her history of high performance, Breeanna’s creativity, attention to detail and collaborative skills are a perfect fit in our partnerships division.”