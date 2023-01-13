NAB Announces Centennial Celebrations

The National Association of Broadcasters is gearing up to celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. The centennial celebration will include activities and events throughout the year, with the cornerstone of NAB’s 100th anniversary commemorated in a new online portal that launched this week.

“This year marks our century-long legacy of advocating on behalf of America’s broadcasters and driving global innovation and industry growth through NAB Show,” said NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt. “We invite the entire NAB community, including broadcasters and content professionals from around the world, to join us for the Centennial Celebration as we honor our rich history, recognize our unparalleled impact and celebrate our next 100 years.”

The centennial webpage includes an interactive timeline with landmark achievements, image galleries, broadcaster anecdotes and an online version of the NAB Hall of Fame. NAB members are encouraged to share their stories about broadcasting, NAB and its events by going HERE.

This year’s NAB Show will be held from April 15 to April 19 in Las Vegas. For more information about the show, go HERE.