KEZE Spokane Adds Joey & Lauren

Iliad Media Group’s self-syndication unit announced Joey & Lauren in the Morning have added Rhythmic CHR KEZE Hot 96.9 in Spokane as a new affiliate.

“We are so excited that Joey and Lauren chose to work with us, they are the perfect fit for Hot 96.9 in Spokane,” said Tery Garras VP of Radio for Morgan Murphy Media. “They are a talented on-air duo, that is fun and engaging to the audience, proven out by their ratings success! In addition, Joey and Lauren grew up in our Metro listening to Hot 96.9 in high school, so they are locals who know how to connect with our audience.”

“Joey & Lauren In the Morning” launched in 2018 on Hot AC KZMG (MY 102.7) in Boise. They started syndicating in 2021.

Joey and Lauren commented, “Joey had a Hot 96.9 bumper sticker on his car in high school, so this is a dream come true for us to be a part of the KEZE lineup! We want to thank Tery Garras, Ian Kelly and the KEZE family for welcoming us to the team. We are thrilled to be waking up with Hot 96.9 listeners every morning.”