Nominations Open for NAB Leadership Awards

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation has opened the nomination and entry process for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards.

The competition spotlights excellence in community service by local radio and television stations.

Stations and broadcast groups can enter their best community service campaigns from the past year on the NAB Leadership Foundation’s website HERE.

“We are proud to honor and acknowledge the significant role broadcasters play within their communities,” said NAB Leadership Foundation President Michelle Duke. “Local television and radio stations have always been actively engaged with the neighborhoods they serve, and this is a way to show how they make a real difference in the lives of their viewers and listeners.”

The deadline for entries is March 13, 2023. Finalists from each category will be announced in early April, and winners will be named at The Celebration of Service to America Awards in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, June 6.