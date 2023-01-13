Hart Named Mid-Day Host at KBCO Denver

iHeartMedia says its Denver-based world-class rock station KBCO (97.3 FM) has hired Robbyn Hart to host mid-days, starting Monday.

Hart will host the midday show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and will report to program director Scott Arbough.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Robbyn Hart back to KBCO for the coveted at-work midday slot that is so important to KBCO,” Arbough said on Friday. “Robbyn’s infectious personality was an integral part of KBCO’s success over the 26 years she was with us, and it feels like a no-brainer to have her back in the family. I can’t wait to hear her laughter and upbeat personality on the radio every day.”

Hart has worked for iHeartMedia in Denver since 1996, taking on various roles at KBCO and sister stations KOA (850 AM) and KRFX (103.5 FM, The Fox).

“I’m thrilled to be coming back home to 97.3 KBCO. It feels awesome!” Hart exclaimed. “What an honor to do middays on this legendary Colorado radio station! KBCO has always attracted amazing listeners and I’m looking forward to connecting with them again. I’m also super happy to work with my long-time friends on Team KBCO! Big thanks to JoJo Turnbeaugh and Scott Arbough for making this happen!”