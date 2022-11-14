Andy Cohen Signs Extension with SiriusXM

SiriusXM says radio host Andy Cohen has signed a three-year extension of his contract that will keep him at the company through 2025.

As part of the extension, Cohen’s flagship show “Andy Cohen Live” will expand to five days a week, running Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Radio Andy (Channel 102).

The deal will also see a number of shows move from SiriusXM Stars (Channel 109) to Radio Andy, including “Gayle King in the House,” “The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham” and “It’s Me, Tinx.”

Cohen’s last extension was in 2019, with his deal lasting through the end of this year. As part of that deal, Cohen was given his own SiriusXM music channel. That channel, Kiki’s Lounge (Channel 312), will continue on as part of the deal reached with SiriusXM on Monday.

“SiriusXM allows me to dig deeply into two of my passions – pop culture on Radio Andy and music on the Kiki Lounge,” Cohen said in a statement. “I’m so proud of what we’ve developed over the last seven years on Radio Andy — I’ve loved programming the channel, and my long form interviews with celebrities and authors feed my soul. Programming the Kiki Lounge brought me incredible joy during the pandemic, and listening to it is a romp through my expansive music vocabulary.”

“We are thrilled to have Andy Cohen staying in the SiriusXM family. Seven years ago, Andy Cohen created Radio Andy, and it instantly became a spot for pop culture and news-breaking conversations,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said. “Andy continues to deliver a full lineup of talent on Radio Andy that excites our subscribers nationwide, while also curating Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge with a non-stop eclectic mix of music for all music lovers.”

Cohen’s two SiriusXM channels are available on the flagship satellite radio product (Kiki’s Lounge is available on newer, 2.0-capable hardware) as well as SiriusXM’s streaming radio service.