Andy Cohen Launches SiriusXM Channel

Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge is a new music channel on SiriusXM. The producer, and radio and TV host will feature deep cuts from his favorite artists.

“This is a pure passion project for me; I’ve been making mix tapes for my friends since mixtapes were a thing, and this is the ultimate expression of sharing my love of music with my (virtual) pals,” said Cohen.

“Ever since we began working with Andy six years ago, he has proven to be a creative and evanescent programmer and talent, and when we went to him with an idea for a full time music channel, Andy was intrigued,” said Scott Greenstein, President/Chief Content officer.