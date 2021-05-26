Another Crypt TV Horror Podcast

Crypt TV, Blumhouse Television and iHeartMedia are continuing to build scripted horror, thriller podcasts. The latest is ‘Mordeo’; one of Crypt TV’s biggest intellectual properties.

The 10-episode scripted thriller will recount the tale of two brothers who disappear in the Monongahela Forest and will follow the lone survivor, as he emerges from the forest starving, disoriented and traumatized one month after his disappearance. NAACP Image Award nominee J. Alphonse Nicholson voices lead role.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with the brilliant creative minds at Blumhouse and Crypt TV to bring this captivating, haunting story to life,” said Will Pearson, COO of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Both are masterful storytelling teams, responsible for so many of the best horror movies and television shows in existence. It’s been a genuine pleasure to pair their expertise with our own and we’re excited to see what audiences think of this latest thriller.”