Strange Quirks Of Successful People

‘That Thing I Do’, is a weekly podcast hosted by Grammy-nominated bassist Este Haim and Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss. The program will look into the funny and strange quirks that makes successful people who they are.

“Darren and Este’s incredible chemistry and shared joy of all things music and pop culture will make this show as fun for the listeners as it is for them to make it,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. “We’re excited to welcome these creative, talented artists to the Cadence13 family and can’t wait to see what they do in this space.”

Este Haim, along with her two sisters, make up the rock band HAIM. Darren Criss is an Emmy and SAG award winning actor, musical artist, and songwriter.