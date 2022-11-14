Quu Hires Laura Gonzo for Affiliate Services

Visual content producer Quu has hired Laura Gonzo as its senior director of affiliate services.

Gonzo will work with stations and sales teams across the country to help them maximize Quu’s messaging and advertising products to their potential.

“Quu’s powerful technology is truly a game-changer for radio,” Gonzo said in a statement on Monday. “Beyond elevating the station’s visual appeal, Quu offers a huge opportunity to increase sales and drive stronger returns for clients…I’m thrilled to join the team of passionate experts at Quu and to help stations make the most of these transformative products.”

Quu CEO Steve Newberry called Gonzo an “intuitive problem-solver with the unique experience we need to take our customer service to the next level.”

“Laura’s impressive background in media, non-profit, and consumer goods gives her a unique perspective on maximizing revenue and increasing value for local radio advertisers in all categories,” Newberry said.

Gonzo is best known for helping the syndicated Bob & Tom Show achieve exponential growth through affiliate deals from the late 1990s to the mid-2000s. Prior to joining Quu, Gonzo was the director of philanthropy for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Quu’s software allows radio stations to program metadata like artist information, programming and messages to RDS and HD Radio displays in cars.