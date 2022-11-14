Audacy Hires Seema Kumar to Run Ad Platforms

Audacy says it has hired Seema Kumar from WarnerMedia to serve as its senior vice president of advertising platforms.

Kumar will oversee staffers who are tasked with developing and running the advertising platforms for Audacy’s revenue sector, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Seema to the team as we elevate our strategy and focus on the interoperability of our ad platforms to support growing our revenue in partnership with sales and creating efficiencies for sales operations,” Terri Gunnell, the executive vice president of advertising, technology, products and platforms at Audacy, said on Monday. “Her deep ad tech platform experience and forward-thinking business acumen will ensure we improve service to our internal and external clients and partners, as well as enhance our ability to innovate in 2023 and beyond.”

Seema was most recently the vice president of advertising technology at WarnerMedia, where she led a team that was responsible for $4 billion in advertising revenue. She has over two decades of technology product management experience in media, Audacy said.

“I’m delighted for this opportunity at Audacy to help streamline and build out a robust advertising technology platform to both support and empower the revenue organization, as well as improve consumer experience,” Kumar said. “While technology plays a critical role in an organization’s ability to evolve with the market and continually increases value to customers, any transformation requires a holistic and collaborative vision and strategy to be successful. I am excited to see Audacy take this approach, and look forward to working with Terri Gunnell and partnering across the organization to help guide this journey.“