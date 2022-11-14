DJ Ace Heads to WOSF-HD2 Charlotte

Radio One says Charlotte native DJ Ace will come home with a new weekday show on its urban-format station WOSF-HD2 (102.5 FM, The Block).

DJ Ace began working in radio more than a decade ago. He joined Radio One in 2016 on WQNC (92.7 FM, now WFNZ-FM) as an on-air contributor.

He worked for several other stations and contributed to the entertainment gossip website TMZ before coming back to the Charlotte area.

Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, the operations manager for Radio One’s Charlotte station group, said the station was excited to welcome DJ Ace back to the metropolitan area.

“We know that his energy, enthusiasm, and local connection to the Charlotte community is the spark we need to take us to the next level.,” Anderson said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to come back and dominate under Uzi D’s leadership, impacting the lives in the Charlotte Metro, one block at a time,” DJ Ace said on Monday.

DJ Ace started on Monday. His show airs weekdays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WOSF-HD2 is a simulcast of WFNZ-AM (610 AM).