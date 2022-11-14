KWBL Raises $460,000 for American Cancer Society

iHeartMedia’s Denver-based country station KWBL (106.7 FM, The Bull) collected over $460,000 for the American Cancer Society during an event on November 5.

The funds were raised at the “Champions of Hope Gala” at the Seawell Ballroom in downtown Denver, the station said in a press release on Monday, with the event also celebrating the American Cancer Society’s accomplishments over the past decade.

Spearheading the fundraiser initiative was Denise Plante, the station’s midday on-air host, who lost her father Frank to cancer last year. Plante previously helped raise over $1.26 million for the American Cancer Society during the “Cattle Barron’s Ball” event in 2021.

“Denise has donated of her time and talent to aid in the American Cancer Society in their mission this year, we are grateful that she shared her unique gifts with us,” Erica Ferris, the director of the presenting sponsor Monarch Casino Resort Spa and an event co-chair, said in a statement on Monday.