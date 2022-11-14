KISS UK Launches Dance Digital Channel

British station Kiss says the presenter of its Saturday evening dance show “Strictly Come Dancing” is launching a new digital station of his own.

Tyler West will produce On the Dancefloor for the Kiss Premium subscription service, the company announced on Monday.

West will curate a selection of dance tracks for the streaming station.

“I am picking the biggest and best dance floor vibes, so the nation can get up and get on the dance floor with me,” West said in a statement. “Everyone gets to see my moves on a Saturday night, and now I want to see yours! I can’t get every single one of my favorite tracks on to Strictly, but I can get them onto my playlist for On the Dancefloor!”

Kiss Premium is a subscription-based radio service that costs £4 per month (about $4.70). The service is offering an extended three-month free trial to new users until the end of November.

On the Dancefloor launches Friday, November 18.