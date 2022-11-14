WFNZ Launching New Afternoon Show

Radio One’s Charlotte sports station WFNZ (92.7 FM) is launching a new afternoon show with Wes Bryant and Walker Mehl.

Bryant joins WFNZ after serving as a voice-over artist, producer and editor for ACC Digital Network in Charlotte. He hosted the college pre-game show “Kickoff Live” for ACC Digital Network and “Wes Got Range,” a lifestyle show focused on local athletes and food.

Mehl graduated from UNC Charlotte in 2015 and started his broadcasting career a short time later. Four years ago, he started hosting the “Locked On Hornets” podcast, where he covered UNC and other local sports teams.

“I’m excited to hear from two talented young men who are not only entertaining and engaging, but true native sons of the Queen City,” Jeff Rickard, WFNZ’s program director, said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to hearing their hometown takes on all things Charlotte sports. I can’t wait for our listeners to learn more about them, and enjoy their upcoming ride.”

“Wes & Walker” debuts on Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

In addition to the new afternoon show, WFNZ says it is refreshing its programming line-up to include the “Mac & Bone” morning show from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Rickard himself will host a lunchtime show, “Charlotte Sports Today,” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Kyle Bailey will host the afternoon drive show from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.