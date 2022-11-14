Indeed Keeps Position as Most-Run Spot

Employment services provider Indeed was the most-run spot on stations coast-to-coast for the second consecutive week in a row, even though the company ran fewer ads compared to the previous week.

According to data compiled by Media Monitors, Indeed spots were played a total of 50,116 across radio, down from the 56,423 spots that played the previous week.

Insurance provider Progressive, which held the number two spot last week, fell to 47th wit just over 12,000 spots — a sharp decline from the more than 55,000 spots that ran the week prior.

The top 5 radio spots last week were:

Indeed (50,116) Kohl’s (49,431) Lowe’s (46,397) The Home Depot (34,490) ZipRecruiter (32,345)