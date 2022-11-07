Forecast Panel to Explore FCC Vacancy

When Forecast 2022 assembled last year, there was a key vacancy at the Federal Communications Commission — and, one year later, just as Forecast 2023 is set to take place, that seat at the FCC remains vacant.

At Forecast 2023, a panel of experts will weigh in on the repercussions of a deadlocked FCC, and what the agency will look like after the midterm elections: Will the outcome of the election change the legislative outlook for better or worse? How will it affect pending and proposed legislation and rules on Capitol Hill?

That topic will be explored at the Forecast 2023 panel “How an Empty Seat and the Midterms Will Impact Broadcasters,” moderated by Frank Montero, a partner with the law firm Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth who specializes in telecommunications, broadcasting, media and technology. Montero’s practice includes, among other things, FCC regulatory counseling; while at the agency, Montero worked across industry, trade associations, financial institutions and government agencies to tap into new business opportunities for tech and telecom-focused startups.

Montero will be joined by several industry experts and key stakeholders, including:

Robert J. Folliard III, senior vice president of government relations and distribution at Gray Television, which operates local stations in over 110 markets. Folliard oversees regulatory matters for Gray as well as the broadcast outlet’s retransmission consent agreements with cable, satellite and vMVPD operators.

Rick Kaplan, the chief legal officer and executive vice president of legal affairs at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB). Kaplan, who has been with NAB for a decade, is responsible for directing the organization’s advocacy at the FCC and other federal agencies, as well as maintaining legal affairs for the NAB. He previously served with the FCC in numerous roles, including chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, chief of staff and media advisor to former Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, and chief counsel to former Chairman Julius Genachowski.

Chris Ornelas, the executive vice president and general counsel of Beasley Media Group. He has worked with Beasley since 2020; prior to his career there, he worked as the chief operating officer and strategy officer for NAB, where he oversaw and provide strategic guidance on the organization’s diverse legal and regulatory issues.

