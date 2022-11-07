Broadcasters Foundation Launches Annual Giving Campaign

The Broadcasters Foundation of America kicks off its annual year-end giving campaign today. It’s an initiative in which tax-deductible financial donations are asked for individuals in the broadcasting industry who are facing struggles like illness, accident or catastrophe.

This year, the organization says it will donate around $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants to those in need. Over the last five years, those emergency grants have increased 70 percent, and more than 600 grants have been awarded, the group said in a statement.

“Our grantees are your colleagues,” Tim McCarthy, the president of the Broadcasters Foundation, said on Monday. “They are hard-working men and women who through no fault of their own need our help. Requests for aid continue to increase every year. We cannot turn our backs on those in our industry who need our help.”

According to a chart, the Broadcasters Foundation expects to award grants of over $1.816 million, up from around $1.344 million disbursed in 2019 and nearly double what the group issued out in grants five years ago.

“Disaster often strikes without notice and extreme circumstances can deplete a life’s savings quickly,” Scott Herman, the chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors, said in a statement. “We need everyone in radio and TV to spread the word about the Foundation’s charitable mission across their station and company, in case they or someone they know needs our help.”

For more information, including how to make a donation or apply for an emergency grant, visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org or contact the Foundation at 212-373-8250 or [email protected].