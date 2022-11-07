NEW: Emerald Triangle

Marc Smerling’s truth.media and Sony Music Entertainment, in partnership with Novel, today announced the premiere of The Emerald Triangle, the second season of Crooked City.

Hosted by journalist Sam R. Anderson, Crooked City: The Emerald Triangle examines the complex story behind a grisly murder in an area of Northern California known as The Emerald Triangle, home to the nation’s outlaw culture of marijuana growing. The first episode is available now and subscribers to The Binge can listen to all episodes today.