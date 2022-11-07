Renoe Moves Up In MO.

Cumulus has promoted Greg Renoe to Market Manager for its 7-station cluster in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO. Renoe joined Cumulus in 2004 as a salesperson. He’s promoted to Market Manager from his current GSM position.

Mark Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Operations, Cumulus Media, said: “Greg’s long-standing relationships with our staff, key advertisers, and civic leaders, together with his deep knowledge of the market and effectiveness as a leader, have earned him this promotion. I look forward to his continued success with our organization in Middle Missouri.”

Renoe added, “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead the Cumulus team here in Middle Missouri. I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and sharing in many successes with my co-workers. There is no end to what we can accomplish together with our collective vision for these incredible assets.”