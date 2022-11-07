iHeartMedia says it has promoted Doug Hall to serve as the company’s regional digital program director for iHeartMedia stations in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

As the cluster’s new digital program director, Hall will work on best practices, strategies and audience growth initiatives across iHeartMedia’s radio stations and digital platforms in the two markets.

Hall will report to John Peake, the senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Los Angeles, who praise Hall’s evolution through the industry in a statement on Monday.

“Our iconic Los Angeles audio brands and on-air talent are the engines that are driving unprecedented digital growth,” Peake said. “I’ve watched Doug grow and evolve from his time in promotions to leading winning teams in San Francisco, Miami and Nashville. We are fortunate to have him leading our LA digital efforts and rejoining the team in San Francisco.”

In a way, it is a mini-homecoming for Hall: His career started in 2006 when he worked as a promotional intern for iHeartMedia’s top 40 station KIIS (102.7 FM).

“I’m excited for this full circle moment, coming back to Los Angeles, where it all started,” Hall said. “I can’t wait to dive in and help both our Los Angeles and San Francisco markets continue to grow and innovate in the digital space.”