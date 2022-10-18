Honors For Podcast

Season one of the Higher Ground podcast has been recognized by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. J.D. Allen, podcast host and WSHU managing director, and Sabrina Garone, podcast producer, have been awarded an inaugural Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communication. Season 1 of Higher Ground explores Long Island’s vulnerabilities to climate change, and the innovative adaptations that residents have developed which may serve as solutions for other communities.”

“This award is a tremendous honor,” said J.D. Allen. “At WSHU Public Radio, we all live and work in a coastal community that is challenged by climate change. As journalists our goal is to foster constructive dialogue and solutions-focused reporting around science that inspires and empowers our listeners. This award is recognition that conversations about mitigation, resiliency, adaptation and other systematic strategies are worth exploring with our local communities and beyond because these solutions might give us a chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home.”