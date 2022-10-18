NFL, iHeart Expand Podcast Partnership

To celebrate the regular season kickoff last month, the NFL and iHeartMedia launched a series of new shows aimed at giving listeners more coverage than ever. “NFL Now”, “NFL Total Access, and “NFL GameDay View.”

“The football season is an exciting time for fans across the country and the world, and we’re thrilled to continue our exclusive podcast partnership with the NFL, debuting a new lineup of exciting programming that complements, highlights and analyzes all the action on and off the field,” said Will Pearson, President of iHeartPodcasts. “Our listeners can’t get enough of the NFL Podcast Network and we’re so excited for what’s to come over the next few years as our partnership continues to grow together.”

This month, the NFL Podcast Network will launch even more new programming for fans with exciting shows from top talents; and later this year NFL greats Emmanuel Sanders and Nate Burleson will also debut their own podcasts on the network.