CRS Webinar With Nu Voodoo

The intergalactic battle for radio superiority rages on daily, and every song matters. NuVoodoo and CRS will train you to become a musical Jedi Master, instead of a Clone,” said CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis. “The valuable takeaway will be a look at differences between genders and age groups – as well as differences between newer Country fans compared to long-time fans – May the Force be with you!”

Set to steer the webinar are Clay Hunnicutt (GM, BMLG), Carolyn Gilbert (CEO, NuVoodoo Media), and Leigh Jacobs (Co-Founder, NuVoodoo Media). You can register Here