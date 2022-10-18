Sly King New Promotions Director

Cumulus has tapped Sly King for promotions direct in Birmingham. He has been heard on the Birmingham airwaves for nearly 20 years.

James Robinson, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Birmingham, said: “I am excited to announce Sly King as our new Promotions Director in Birmingham. I am proud to promote from within our Birmingham team, someone who has been committed to the Birmingham community for many years. I believe Sly will continue his dedicated hard work and will take the Cumulus Birmingham team to new heights.”

“I couldn’t be more excited and grateful for the opportunity to step into this new role at Cumulus Birmingham ,”said King.’I am eager to work alongside our tremendous leadership team and continue our efforts to make Birmingham the absolute best!”