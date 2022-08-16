LeGeyt to Keynote CRS

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt will have a fireside chat with CRB Board President Kurt Johnson at CRS 2023 keynote speaker. The chat will take place during Tuesday, March 14, at Omni Nashville Hotel.

Johnson said, “Curtis LeGeyt is a great champion for Country and all radio. At a time of so much evolution in the business, CRS gives you the opportunity to hear from radio’s most influential advocate. And to ask your questions about where things are and where we’re going. This is one session you can’t miss.”

Country Radio Seminar 2023 will take place Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15th at the Omni Nashville Hotel.