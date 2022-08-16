IBA Cash Contest Extension

The Independent Broadcasters Association is extending the registration period for member stations to participate in the IBA Fall 2022 National Cash Contest. IBA members now have until this Friday August 19.

This is the fifth National Cash Contest that have generated nearly $3 million in sponsorship revenue for participating IBA member stations, with an average ROI of 14.7 to 1.

“IBA member stations invest only $300 to leverage thousands of prize monies, making this the best ratings and revenue opportunity ever presented,” said Ron Stone, IBA President/Executive Director.

The IBA National Cash Contests are managed in partnership with Vipology (aka IBA Digital), building and growing the technology, creating contest collateral, and managing winners while providing contest data for member stations.

“In all, the IBA National Cash Contests have generated over 100,000 listening appointments and over 2.2 million visits to station websites,” said Chris Peaslee, Vipology CEO.

The contest begins on-air September 19 and stations must be members of the IBA to participate.