Westwood One Extends Benztown Contract

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One has extended its partnership with Benztown. Westwood One has been using Benztown’s production and imaging libraries since 2011.

“We are committed to partnering with companies that provide best-in-class services for our affiliates,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “By extending our partnership with Benztown, our affiliates will be able to create the radio magic that listeners remember and advertisers seek for many years to come.”

“We’re honored to extend our long-term partnership with Cumulus Media and Westwood One. Together, we share a passion to ignite the sound of radio brands and podcasts around the globe,” said Dave “Chachi” Denes, Benztown President.

With the new multi-year agreement, Benztown will continue to provide radio imaging, production, voiceover, programming, and jingles services for Cumulus Media-owned radio stations and Westwood One syndicated programming.