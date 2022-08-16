Podcast Focused On Serial Killer

“Le Monstre” recounts the story of Marc Dutroux, a Belgian serial killer and kidnapper. The Tenderfoot TV and iHeartMedia program brings a first-person POV to the terror in the 1980s and 90s.

On June 24, 1995, two eight year-old Belgian girls vanished while playing outside, never to be seen alive again. During the 1980s and 1990s, a serial killer, pedophile, and kidnapper named Marc Dutroux, who later became known as “Le Monstre,” terrorized the country of Belgium, abducting and murdering several young girls.

The first two episodes of the 10-episode series, drop August 23.