New PD At KEWB-FM

Kelsey J has been named Program Director for KEWB-FM Redding, California. She previously served as Assistant PD for the Results Radio station.

“Becoming a PD has been a goal of mine since I very first started radio. I am thankful for this new opportunity and grateful for everyone who helped me succeed to where I am today. I am very excited for this new advancement and will continue to grow Power 94.7.”

“Kelsey arrived to us 2 years ago from Mankato MN and has aced every challenge we’ve thrown her way,” said Dave Shakes SVP. “I’m happy for Kelsey and what’s ahead for Power 94.7”.

