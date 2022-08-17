KFI Reporter Wins Big Award

KFI-AM Los Angeles News Reporter Corbin Carson has won the NABJ “Salute to Excellence Award” for Best Documentary from the National Association of Black Journalists for his work on “This Sand is My Sand: The Stolen Legacy of Bruce’s Beach.”

The two-hour documentary focuses on property in Manhattan Beach that was stolen from the Bruce family through eminent domain in the 1920s amid threats from the KKK. The feature includes exclusive interviews with historians, protestors, critics, and the Bruce family about racism, reparations, and a yearlong movement to return the $20+ Million-dollar beachfront property.

“This Sand is My Sand: The Stolen Legacy of Bruce’s Beach” culminated with the California Governor signing a bill to return the multi-million-dollar property to descendants of the Bruce family.

Listen to the complete documentary HERE