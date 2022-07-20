Connoisseur Promotes Hedrick

Ryan Hedrick, who hosts mornings on Connoisseur owned News-Talker WFMD-AM in Frederick, MD, has been promoted to APD. GM Mike Banks calls Ryan the ultimate team player.

Banks said, “We are very proud of the efforts and impact that Ryan has had in our facility since his return to our Frederick stations. Ryan’s “can do” attitude and enthusiasm are contagious and highly valued in an intimate operation like ours. Always willing to roll up his sleeves and do “more”, Ryan has delivered fresh ideas & initiatives to our company. We are happy to recognize those valued qualities and encourage continued growth in his role by adding the title of WFMD Assistant Program Director to his Morning News Express Co-Host role.”